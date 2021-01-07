SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0779 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $66.57 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,183,158 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.