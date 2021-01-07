Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 64.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 44,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

