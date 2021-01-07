$31.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce $31.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.37 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $28.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 354,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.