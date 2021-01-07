Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $128,283.33

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $128,283.33 and $21,829.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1,459.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

