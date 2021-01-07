XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. XYO has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $7,426.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, KuCoin, BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

