MINDOL (MIN) Trading 93% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 93% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $95.15 million and $354,453.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00259508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.20 or 0.01506573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

