Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.29. 51,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.