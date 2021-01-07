Canaccord Genuity Increases Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.50

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.84.

TSE:TEV traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.07. 38,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,104. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. Tervita Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$7.73.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

