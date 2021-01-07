Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
WJX stock traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Wajax Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$19.60.
Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.
