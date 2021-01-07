Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

WJX stock traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Wajax Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$19.60.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

