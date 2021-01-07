Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.40

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 23823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

