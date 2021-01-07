Marotta Asset Management Has $252,000 Holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

