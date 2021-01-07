Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 34,215 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

