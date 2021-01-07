PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.59

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.59 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 13348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.2144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

