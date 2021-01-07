Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.10

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 62833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 354.31%.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,200,000. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.