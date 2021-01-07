Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 62833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 53.82.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$637.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 354.31%.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$212,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,310.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

