S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Shares of S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $37.50. S&U plc (47IE.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 88,400 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 74.31 and a quick ratio of 74.31.

About S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

