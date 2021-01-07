Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,999.00

Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,999 ($26.12) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) Company Profile (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

