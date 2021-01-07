Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $796.00

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 795 ($10.39), with a volume of 15827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £258.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 766.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 709.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 72,499 shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £526,342.74 ($687,670.16).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

