Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.85

Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 311187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.24. The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38.

About Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

