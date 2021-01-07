Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.80

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 8017473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

Galileo Resources Plc Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

