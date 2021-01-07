Martin Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.26. 6,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

