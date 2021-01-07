ERC20 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,575.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $29,575.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

