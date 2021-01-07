Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $15.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 244,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 115.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.