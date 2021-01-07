$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $12.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.19. 22,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

