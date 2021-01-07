Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $6.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,568,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.20. 306,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,502,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

