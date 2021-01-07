Zacks: Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $10.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 billion and the highest is $10.14 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 186,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.52. 176,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,140. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

