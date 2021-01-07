$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $44.92. 43,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

