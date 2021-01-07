GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $52,651.37 and $21.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00436575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

