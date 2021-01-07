Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $38,062.18 or 0.99510922 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $184.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

