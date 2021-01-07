Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $376.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.34 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Conn’s reported sales of $412.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 137.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 6,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,701. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.