$716.56 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report sales of $716.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $654.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of TER traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.