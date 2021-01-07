Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities. Going forward, its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. Also, it has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up in the past 60 days. However, challenges in the commercial business — comprising U.S. carpet, U.S. ceramic and European ceramic — are concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of MHK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

