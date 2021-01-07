Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 248,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 205,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

