Marotta Asset Management Buys 81 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.70. 94,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $157.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

