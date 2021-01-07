Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. 20,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $149.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

