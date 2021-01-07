SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Position Decreased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF accounts for 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.40% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000.

ZHOK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $68.33.

