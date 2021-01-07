Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

PSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

