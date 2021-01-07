Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 713.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,246. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $129.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

