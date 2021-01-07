Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.81. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,895. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $357.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

