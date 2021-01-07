Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 23,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BidaskClub cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

