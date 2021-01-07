Marotta Asset Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.98. 200,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $196.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

