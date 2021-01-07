Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,764. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.39. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

