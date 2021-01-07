Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,117. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.