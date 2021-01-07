United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.85. 163,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

