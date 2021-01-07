Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 3.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,582. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.