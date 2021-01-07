The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,535.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 322,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,398. The company has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

