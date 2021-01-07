Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

