Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,803.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $44.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,767.79. 87,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,761.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,595.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.