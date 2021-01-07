Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. 10,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

