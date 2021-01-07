Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.30. 2,709,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,458. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,250 and sold 216,850 shares valued at $6,528,580.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

